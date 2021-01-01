From kingston brass
Fauceture KVPB30MB1 Templeton Carrara Marble Bathroom Console Vanity with Brass Pedestal, Polished Chrome
Base is constructed of finished brass tubing and joint fittings Includes Italian Carrara Marble vanity top with backsplash Sink top is pre-drilled to accommodate 8" widespread faucet Overall size: (L)30" x (W)22" x (H)38" Bowl size: (L)14-3/4" x (W)11-13/16" x (D)6-3/16" Water supply kit and drain sold separately Professional installation recommended Designed for long-lasting durability, Weight: 80.92 Pounds, Manufacturer: Kingston Brass