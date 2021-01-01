Faucet Filter System, Electronic Filter Change Indicator

Brita's multi-stage faucet filter reduces impurities and has an added layer to trap sediment. All that's left behind is cleaner, great-tasting water. Reduces lead, Cryptosporidium and Giardia, TTHMs and VOC (substances reduced may not be in all users´ water). Plus this space-saving filtration system has advanced features for the ultimate in convenience. Its long-lasting filter and easy access make this the perfect option for families, kitchens and cooking. Convenient spray option gives you control over 3 flow options: Filtered water, Spray or Stream. Electronic filter change indicator tells you when to change your filter. Easy installation attaches to faucet in minutes without tools.