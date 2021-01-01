Fatty Liver Diet Cookbook: The Complete Guide to Prevent and Reverse Fatty Liver Disease, Lose Weight and Boost Your Health with Delicious Healthy Rec

Nearly one-third of Americans have fatty liver disease. But because fatty liver is typically asymptomatic (doesn't show symptoms) in the early stages so most of the people are unaware they have it. In fact, the majority of fatty liver cases are found incidentally, during medical imaging tests for unrelated conditions. Unfortunately, this means many cases are not discovered until the late stages, when it's harder to treat and cirrhosis has already developed. That's why everyone should be informed about health conditions as it is easy to prevent many of them when you have the right info.One of the easiest and effective approach to prevent or manage the disease is through lifestyle changes including exercise and diet. The liver fatty diet is a healthy eating approach that can help you lose weight, reverse fatty liver disease, boost your overall health. Dieting and making a good food choice is is easier said than done, we know, which is why we've put together some delicious healthy recipes that can help you reach your weight goals, combat a fatty liver and live healthy. In this book, you'll get to learn What fatty liver disease is and its different formFatty liver rare symptomsSymptoms, causes and diagnosisPrevention of fatty liver Fatty liver diet7-day fatty liver diet meal planLots of delicious recipes and much more...Take action now and learn about this disease because it is a prevalent one. Know how to combat it with healthy diet. Your liver is one of the most important organ in your body and needs to be taken care of. Act right away and GET A COPY NOW!