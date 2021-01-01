Stanley FATMAX 25 ft. x 1-1/4 in. Auto Lock Tape Measure with Bonus FATMAX 25 ft. x 1-1/4 in. Tape Measure

The FatMax 25 ft. Auto Lock Tape Measure has a blade that automatically locks at the length to which it is extended and includes an oversized detachable framing hook that easily grabs studs. Depressing the button converts the tool to manual mode, enabling it to become a traditional retractable tape. The auto-locking feature allows users to control tape retraction, which helps to prolong blade life and reduces the risk of injury. At 1-1/4 in. W, the tape is easy to read and features an 11 ft. standout to simplify single-person usage. A Blade Armor coating protects the blade from tears, kinks and rips for lasting durability.