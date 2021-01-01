From baseball player love sports design
Baseball Player Love Sports Design Father's Baseball Dad Sports Lover Game Day Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Cool and awesome baseball-themed design that is a great quote to any person who's baseball players, sports fans, coaches, mom or dad who loves to play and passionate in baseball field during game day or practice game. A surprise idea to put a smile on your friend or family member who loves to play sports during a practice game or a baseball match. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only