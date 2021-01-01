Fat Wrist Pad 14 4 X 14 X 075 Inch Keyboard Wrist Rest for Tenkeyless Mechanical and Gaming Keyboards Black Nylon

Best Quality Guranteed. 14 x 4 x 0.75 inch wrist pad for 14 inch keyboards. No keyboard, mouse, deck lap desk, Fat 8 included! This is our Grfiti Fat Wrist Pad 14 is a 4 x 14 x 0.75 inch wrist rest for tenkeylsss length mechanical keyboards, gaming keyboards, and 15 inch laptops Fait Wrist Pad 14 has our exceptional non-skid base, squish rubber interior for comfort, washable nylon surface (soap and water and air dry!) Works great with Deck 15 keyboard platform and lap desk. Works great with Fat Wrist Pad 8. Fat Wrist Pads come in 8, 12, 14, and 17 inch lengths, Big-Ass Wrist Pad 17 is 8 x 17 x 0.75 inches (awesome product!), Sliim Wrist Pads are 0.25 inches thick and come in 5, 12, and 17 inch lengths so you can get what you need for different keyboards, trackpads, mice and laptops See Also: Deck Keyboard and Laptop Platforms in 13,15,17 and 27 inches great for you new Fat Wrist Pad and keyboard o