Fast delivery-TV Cabinet with 2 Center Compartments and 2 Cabinets, TV Stand, 47.2'x11.8'x19.2' Solid Acacia Wood, for console table, sideboard, low.

We ship from the United States, and it is expected to be delivered to you in 3-7 working days. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us, we will provide you with a satisfactory solution Material: Solid acacia wood with a honey finish + powder-coated steel legs, Dimensions: 47.2' x 11.8' x 19.2' (W x D x H),With 2 doors and 2 compartments, Polished, painted and lacquered This TV cabinet exudes a vintage charm and will be the center of attraction in your home interior. This delightful sideboard is made of solid acacia wood with a subtle honey finish, which adds a beautiful look and warm color to it.