From kthlbrh

Fast delivery-Mosaic table, ceramic table, Small Indoor/Outdoor Table - Ideal for Patio, Balcony or Living Spaces, Works as Bar Top, Side.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

We ship from the United States, and it is expected to be delivered to you in 3-7 working days. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us, we will provide you with a satisfactory solution Color: Black and white, Material: Powder-coated iron frame + ceramic tabletop, Total size: 23.6' x 27.6' (Diameter x H),Weather-resistant, Easy to assemble This mosaic table will make a great addition to your balcony or garden, serving as a coffee table to place your drink or any other necessity you need close at hand. Its powder-coated iron frame makes it very sturdy, while the ceramic table top is weatherproof and easy to clean.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com