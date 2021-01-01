Fast delivery-Garden Bench, Patio Wooden Bench, Garden Bench Solid with Backrest and Armrest Ideal for Patio, Porch or Balcony,44.1' Solid Firwood

We ship from the United States, and it is expected to be delivered to you in 3-7 working days. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us, we will provide you with a satisfactory solution This solid firwood bench with a unique wagon wheel design is an excellent choice for relaxing in your garden or patio This garden bench is made of solid firwood, making it sturdy and stable The wooden bench's ergonomically-designed shape gives optimal seating comfort