Fast delivery-Garden Bench, Patio Wooden Bench,2-Seater Garden Bench Solid with Backrest and Armrest Ideal for Patio, Porch or Balcony,47.2' Solid.

We ship from the United States, and it is expected to be delivered to you in 3-7 working days. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us, we will provide you with a satisfactory solution Deck your yard with an inviting place to sit, relax and appreciate your surroundings! Featuring an engraved rose on the centre of the backrest, this wooden garden bench is an ideal accent for any lawn or garden The rose bench is crafted from solid acacia wood with an oil finish, making it sturdy, durable and suitable for outdoor use.