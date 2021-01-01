Fast delivery-End Table, Metal Side Table, Round Sofa Table, Stable and Sturdy Construction, Modern Rustic Wood and Metal Side End Table, Solid.

We ship from the United States, and it is expected to be delivered to you in 3-7 working days. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us, we will provide you with a satisfactory solution Color: Multicolor, Material: Solid reclaimed wood top + powder-coated iron legs, Dimensions: 15.7' x 19.7' (Diameter x H),Fully handmade, Polished and lacquered This antique-style reclaimed wood end table will make a unique addition to your room. Its solid reclaimed wood top and iron frame make it stable and secure to place drinks, fruit baskets, decorative items, etc. This vintage end table can also be used as a side table, a couch table, a living room table, coffee table, etc.