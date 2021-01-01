From kthlbrh
Fast delivery-Coffee TableCollection Classic Rectangular, for Home Office Living Room Furniture, coffee table, side table, end table, console.
Advertisement
We ship from the United States, and it is expected to be delivered to you in 3-7 working days. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us, we will provide you with a satisfactory solution Color: White, Material: MDF with a high gloss finish, Overall dimensions: 45.3' x 21.7' x 12.2' (L x W x H),Base dimensions: 26.8' x 10.6' x 11.2' (L x W x H) This rectangular coffee table in high gloss white has a modern, elegant look and feel, and will complement the furniture in your home. It can be used as a coffee table or as a side table.