From kthlbrh
Fast delivery-Artificial Plant Bamboo with Pot, ealistic look, and it will never wither, for Home Garden Office Store Decoration, Green 43.3'
Advertisement
We ship from the United States, and it is expected to be delivered to you in 3-7 working days. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us, we will provide you with a satisfactory solution Add some greenery to your interior with this lifelike artificial bamboo. The bamboo is 110 cm high and will be a great choice for your home or office interior. The plant has leaves and flowers with perfect details, giving it a full, realistic look, and it will never wither. Additionally, the leaves have slight colour variations for a authentic look and feel.