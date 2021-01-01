Fast delivery-Artificial Boxwood Balls, Artificial Topiary Plant, for Backyard, Balcony, Garden, Wedding and Home Décor

We ship from the United States, and it is expected to be delivered to you in 3-7 working days. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us, we will provide you with a satisfactory solution This set of artificial boxwood balls will be perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. It can be placed in pots, planters or hung with a hanging chain You can also decorate the boxwood ball with string light to enhance your interior home decor or your garden's landscape Color: Green, Material: Polyethylene, Diameter: 4.7',Delivery contains:,4 x Artificial boxwood ball