Fast delivery-4 Piece Garden Lounge Set with Cushions, Patio Wicker Outdoor Furniture, Outdoor PE Rattan Furniture Bistro Set, for Backyard Poolside.

We ship from the United States, and it is expected to be delivered to you in 3-7 working days. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us, we will provide you with a satisfactory solutionColor: Brown and cream white(cushion),Material: PE rattan, steel, milky glass, Cushion material: 100% polyester, Sofa dimensions: 40.6' x 22.8' x 31.9' (W x D x H),Armchair dimensions: 23.2' x 22.8' x 31.9' (W x D x H),Table dimensions: 23.6' x 15.7' x 14.2' (L x W x H),Glass thickness: 0.2',Seat cushion thickness: 1.6',Removable, washable cushion covers, Assembly required: Yes, Delivery contains:,1 x 2-seater sofa,2 x Armchair,1 x Coffee table,3 x Seat cushion This PE rattan garden sofa set will make a great addition to your outdoor living space. It will add a touch of modern elegance to your patio, balcony or garden with its understated, yet stylish design.