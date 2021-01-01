From kthlbrh
Fast delivery-4 Piece Garden Lounge Set with Cushions, Outside Furniture Wicker Couch Outdoor Rattan Sofa Conversation Sets, for Backyard, Garden.
Advertisement
We ship from the United States, and it is expected to be delivered to you in 3-7 working days. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us, we will provide you with a satisfactory solution Rattan color: Gray, Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel, glass, Cushion color: Dark gray, Cushion material: 100% polyester, Table dimensions: 33.5' x 19.5' x 13.8' (W x D x H),Bench dimensions: 49.2' x 26' x 34.3' (W x D x H),Chair dimensions: 29.5' x 26' x 34.4'(W x D x H),Assembly required: Yes, Delivery contains:,1 x Table,1 x Bench,2 x Chair,3 x Back pillow,3 x Seat cushion Our stylish rattan garden furniture set will become the focal point of your garden or patio! This dining set, with an elegant design, will be a great choice for al fresco dining or relaxing in the garden.