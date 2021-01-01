From kthlbrh
Fast delivery-3 Piece Outdoor Rattan Dining Set with Cushions Patio Conversation Set Bistro Set with Tempered Glass Table for Patios, Backyards.
Advertisement
We ship from the United States, and it is expected to be delivered to you in 3-7 working days. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us, we will provide you with a satisfactory solution Rattan color: Gray/beige, Cushion color: Cream white, Material: PE rattan + steel frame + glass tabletop, Cushion material: Polyester cover with foam filling, Table dimensions: 43.3' x 20.9' x 28.3' (L x W x H),Chair dimensions: 22.4' x 20.9' x 33.5' (W x D x H),Seat width: 18.3' ,Seat depth: 16.1' ,Seat height from the ground: 17.3' ,Armrest height from the ground: 26.4' ,Cushion dimensions: 18.5' x 15.7' x 2.0' (W x D x T),Delivery includes 1 table with glass top, 2 chairs and 4 removable cushions Our stylish rattan garden furniture set will become the focal point of your garden or patio! This rattan dining set, with an elegant design, will be a great choice for al fresco dining or relaxing in the garden