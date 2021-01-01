From kthlbrh
Fast delivery-2pcs Industrial Faux Leather Armless Indoor Kitchen Dining Chair, with Ergonomic Curved Back, for Home LoungeLiving Room, Elegant.
Advertisement
This dining chair set with its sleek, modern design, will suit any kitchen or dining room. Thanks to the wear-resistant and stain-proof artificial leather and its thickly padded seat, this chair is very comfortable to sit on. These attractive chairs are contemporary yet timeless. Assembly is easy. Delivery includes 2 x high-quality chair. Color: Black, Material: Artificial leather + iron frame, Product size: 16.1 x 20.1 x 38.6' (W x D x H),Seat width: 16.1',Seat depth: 15.7',Seat height from the ground: 18.9',Back height: 20.9',Easy assembly, Delivery includes 2 x high quality chair