Fast de very-9 Piece Outdoor Dining Set with Cushions, Patio Conversation Set Bistro Set with Tempered Glass Table for Patios, Backyards, Porches.

We ship from the United States, and it is expected to be de vered to you in 3-7 working days. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us, we will provide you with a satisfactory solution Cushion material: Polyester cover with foam fil ng, Table dimensions: 42.9' x 42.9' x 29.1' (L x W x H),Chair dimensions: 20.5' x 22' x 33.5' (W x D x H),Seat width: 18.5',Seat depth: 14.2',Seat height from the ground: 17.3',Armrest height from the ground: 26.4',Stool dimensions with cushion: 15.7' x 15.7' x 16.5' (L x W x H),Stool dimensions without cushion: 15.7' x 15.7' x 14.2' (L x W x H),Cushion thickness: 2',Removable, washable cushion covers, Easy to assemble, De very includes:,1 x Table,4 x Chair,4 x Stool,12 x Cushion Our sty sh rattan garden furniture set will become the focal point of your garden or patio! This dining set, with an elegant design, will be a great choice for al fresco dining or relaxing in the garden