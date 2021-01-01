kastar fast charger and battery (4-pack) for sony np-fm500h and dslr-a100, a200, a300, a350, a450, a500, a550, a560, a580, a700, a850, a900, alpha.

Kastar Ultra-fast Charger (Output: 4.2V/8.4V with 1.0A) Charge over 3 times faster than a normal charger. 110-240V Worldwide Input Voltage. Kastar Battery Utra-high Capacity. Use high quality Japanese Cells for longer battery life with no Memory Effect. Includes USB output: 0.6A then it could charge almost any USB device, like Apple phones, Smartphones, tablets and any other USB Powered Devices. Intelligent Ultra fast charger LCD displays charging status, battery capacity, charging voltage, and USB output voltage. The charger with wake up function, when the battery is over discharged, it will be wakeup first then start charging. Also can be used 12V power in the car. All Items 100% decoded and 100% Compatible with Original Cameras and Chargers. All Items Include 30-day Money Back and 3-YEAR Manufacturer Warranty.