LR Home Fashion Taupe/Silver Zebra 3 ft. x 3 ft. Plush Round Indoor Area Rug

This zebra print rug is subtle in color, but it does not take away from the high fashion of animal print. The variety of different sizes in this print also allow for it to fit in your home or office, whether that be in the living area, foyer, bedroom, play area, or even bathroom. This pattern with its soft hues would highlight a variety of different styles, as well. Hand tufted in India, this piece has been made to please. Color: Taupe/Silver.