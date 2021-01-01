Fashion Sketchbook Figure Drawing Poses for Designers: Small sized sketchbook with fashion sketch templates and 1950 vintage style green dress illustration (Paperback)

This is a small sized vintage style sketchbook so fits in most purses, backpacks, and totes. Not too thick & not too thin, so it's a great size to throw in your purse or bag and sketch your fashion designs anywhere. This sketchbook is designed for all fashion lovers, fashion designers, fashion illustrators and students of fashion. There are more than 100 pages of figure templates suitable for fashion design and designers can easily draw their own designs on the pose that will be best to show their design. Sketching over 9 head proportioned fashion figures makes it easier for designers to draw proportionally. While using this book you can draw your own fashion design on the template and then you can color them. Each figure will be helpfull for your sketches and they will encourage you to create your own style while drawing them. Fashionistas who like to design clothes will love woman figures with different posed templates without worrying about figure drawing skills.