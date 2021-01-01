From spc automotive
Fashion Long Wallet Rfid Blocking Wallet Leather Clutch Phone Bag Lady Purse Handbag Zipper Wristlet Pendant Cellphone Pocket Holster Pouch Card.
Advertisement
Advanced and Prime Pendant Hardware Zipper And A+ PU leather, Soft & lightweight, feels luxury and comfortable. Looks even better after using for a long time. EXTREMELY FUNCTIONAL: This wallet has plenty of room for 11 credit cards, 1 ID window,3 Cash Pocket and 1 extra Zipper for storage cash and cellphone(can fit iPhone X XR XS Max 7/8 plus). DIMENSIONS: 7.6'L x 3.9'W ( 19.5 x10.5cm). Compatible with( 6' Cellphone with thin case on):Fit for iPhone XS Max, XS, XR, X, iPhone 6 6s 7 8 Plus/Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus/S9 Plus/S8 Plus /s7 edge Plus /S5 / S6/ Note 9 8 5 4 3/Note Edge/ S5/ S5 / S6 Edge / E7 / LG G7 G6 G5 G4 G3 /HTC One M9 /Google Nexus 6 with case on. LARGE CAPACITY: Keep your cards, cash, coins, checkbook, passport, ID, tickets and other documents can all be well organised. Multi-Storey fold is designed for you to keep your things organized well, scratch resistant and durable with classic and vintage design, which make it