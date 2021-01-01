Fashion Handleset with Deadbolt and Door Knob and Fashion Rosette

What is the most visible entrance to your home? It's your front door. nothing accents your front door and entry better than a fashionable decorative Handleset from Copper. The polished stainless features a state of the art design, premium materials, and best in class construction. Copper Creek hardware meets the rigorous grading standards of the ANSI for both residential and builders hardware. Reliable security is not all, the rustic modern styling and vibrant warmth of the Polished Stainless finish is an accent piece on any front door that it is installed on. A perfect pairing to the fashion Handleset, the decorative dummy Handleset polished stainless from Copper Creek is just that. Finish: Satin Stainless