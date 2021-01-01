Fashion Dotted Venta-Shell Perforated Collapsible Military Grade Designer Pet Carrier

The Venta-Shell Collapsible Military Grade Polka Dotted Perforated Designer Pet Carrier is composed of a unique tough lightweight PVC outer shell. The centered shell is composed of tear-resistant Nylon. This Dog Carrier fully collapses to 3.5 inches thin as both outer shells fully zip around 360 Degrees and the inner nylon is placed inside the 2 outer shells. The outer shell features 3 perforated holes for added breathability and sunlight. The zippers are specially engineered to carry over 40 lbs of weight without breakage. Features a side Mesh zippered entrance. Comes with Over-The-Shoulder Straps and a built-in leash holder inside. Available in multiple colors. Sizing Measurements in Inches (L x W x H) 18.2 x 11.4 x 13.3