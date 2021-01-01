Fashion Contemporary Traditional Non-Skid Woven Area Rug, 19x33", Perfect for Living Room, Kitchen, Bed Room, Loft, Office and more-Citrus

Rug is constructed from high quality 100% polypropylene, each measures 19x33", Non-slip backing provide maximum safety for your family, perfect for high traffic areas to last long time. Machine wash separately in cold water. Do not bleach. Drip dry This rug is simple but strongly constructed to last long, foam backing does not hurt the floor. Heavy duty & durable rug widely used for all weather indoor front door, exterior patio entry way, porch door, garage, laundry room, garden, winter, commercial deal with high traffic inside and outside. J&M offers delightful Home & Kitchen products, to see what else we offer click the J&M Home Fashions link at the top of the page.