Runway Avenue Fashion and Glam Wall Art Print 'Her Favorite Picks' Accessories - Pink, Yellow

Our wall art is carefully wrapped with a layer of shrink-wrap that protects the surface and then wrapped with heavy-duty bubble wrap, ensuring its safe arrival to its new home. This Fashion and Glam art print is the perfect finishing touch to your home décor theme. It is sustainable and forest friendly. Arrives ready to hang with pre-installed hooks for easy hanging. Nail and hanger also included. Available in several size options Printed using ultra-premium and fade resistant inks to guarantee high definition and vivid colors .