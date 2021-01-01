Fascinating Palermo Sicily Italy Street Scene Single Shower Curtain

Features:Polyester face materialArtwork with 100% original designsDoes not include shower curtain rod or linerComes with 12 holesArtist: Markus BleichnerMachine wash separately in cold water, delicate cycle. Do not bleach, tumble dry low heat setting, do not iron or press with heat. Do not dry cleanMade in the USAProduct Type: Shower CurtainColor: Brown/Yellow/BlueMaterial: PolyesterMaterial Details: Polyester faceWater Repellent: NoMildew Resistant: YesFade Resistant: YesTear Resistant: YesChlorine Free: YesTheme: Weighted Hem: NoHooks Required: YesStitch Reinforced Hook Holes: Grommets: NoGrommet Material: Grommet Color: Rust Resistant Grommets: Hooks Included: NoNumber of Hooks Included: Hook Material: Hook Color: Reinforced Top Hem: YesLiner Included: NoLiner Material: Liner Color: Liner Required: YesReversible: NoSame Pattern on Both Sides: Second Image Theme: Pockets Included: NoLife Stage: Adult;TeenWashing Care: Machine washLicensed Product: NoProduct Care: Tumble dryCountry of Origin: United StatesHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayBath Mat Included: NoNumber of Bath Mats Included: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSet/Single: Single Shower CurtainContour Mat Included: NoToilet Seat Cover Included: NoTowels Included: NoNumber of Towels Included: Bathroom Accessories Included: NoStain Resistant: NoLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoRecycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 74Overall Width - Side to Side: 71Pockets: NoPocket Height - Top to Bottom: Pocket Width - Side to Side: Overall Product Weight: 2Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No