Farwell Geometric Handmade Tufted Dark Wool Gray/Ivory Area Rug

No matter which room you're decorating, an area rug is a must for adding a pop of color to your space. This design sports a geometric diamond motif that brings modern appeal to your ensemble. Crafted from 100% wool, in dark gray and ivory hues, it features a 0.63'' pile height that encourages comfort underfoot while remaining easy to clean with regular vacuuming. No matter where you roll out this piece, we recommend using a rug pad for added traction. It is also safe on heated floors. We recommend professional cleaning as needed. Rug Size: Rectangular 8' x 10'