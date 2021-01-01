Farson Distressed Dark Walnut Finish Wood Panel King Bed, Dresser, Mirror, Two Nightstands, Chest

The set includes panel bed, dresser, mirror, two nightstands, and chest. The bed feature recessed picture frame panels and carved postsThe dresser features 9 drawers and a spacious cabinet with two shelves . The drawer front is French dovetail construction, the drawer back English dovetail construction. Each drawer opens and closes smoothly on ball bearing glides. This set is durably constructed of engineered wood and solid pine wood, topped with acacia veneers. Finished in a distressed dark walnut, the beautiful wood grain, distressed marks, and crown molding perfectly accent your room décor.Dimensions: King Bed: 84.25"W x 95"D x 68"H. Headboard: 84.25"W x 6.5"D x 68"H. Footboard: 84.25"W x 6.5"D x 24"H. Rail: 82"W x 2"D x 7.75"H. Dresser: 68"W x 19"D x 40"H. Mirror: 48"W x 1.75"D x 37"H. Nightstand: 30"W x 18"D x 29.75"H. Chest: 44"W x 19"D x 56"H. Some assembly required, all parts and instructions included. Photo may slightly different from Actual Item in Terms of color due to the Monitor's display