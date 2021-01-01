From progress lighting
Progress Lighting Farris Three-Blade Carved Wood 60 in. Bronze Integrated LED Ceiling Fan
Farris features three solid wood carved blades to form a sleek, modern design. The 60 in. ceiling fan includes an integrated LED light kit that is removable to provide the option in non-illuminated applications. Available in Brushed Nickel, Oil Rubbed Bronze and Graphite finishes. A full function remote control with batteries is included and the dual mount canopy accommodates flat or sloped ceilings.