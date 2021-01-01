Farrington Fire Place Insert

1. Attractive and Practical Design: Features a sleek rectangular design and modern black scheme this fireplace adds texture to any living room, bedroom, library or hallway. That provides ambient heat up to 400 square feet, optimal for warming up the entire room. The heat can be regulated using the remote control and/or the button provided in the insert2.Multi Operating Modes: Simply press the button (Open a door on the top right side for operation all functions) or the buttons on remote to control temperature setting, timer setting, heat setting, top light, flame intensity and quick power on/off. Full spectrum LED colors for a unique resin logs ember bed display-5 flame brightness levels, 3 top light option ( orange, blue, purple), 1-9H timer setting3. Adjustable Heating: This product comes with two heating modes 750W and 1500W to heat area up to 400 square feet effectively. Also fireplace can be used without heater. Whether the heating is working depends on whether the settled temperature by thermostat is higher than the environment temperature. The Fan works anterior to the heater about 10s, and turns off later than the heater about 10s.4. Automated Thermostat: Adjust the temperature set point to your individual requirements. Once the desired set temperature is reached the heater will turn off. The heater will cycle on and off to maintain the desired set temperature. The heat is good for maintaining the natural humidity within the air without making the room too dry. !NOTE: Holding the buttons down for 10 seconds on the unit, will change the temperature from °C to °F.5.[ Warranty & Customer Service] 1 year warranty, feel free to contact us whenever you have questions, satisfied solutions would be provided. You will be amazed at the customer service you receive after the sale! ORDER NOW and consider buying one set for your sweet home. Let electric fireplace warm your home and life.Video link:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NBvsePRzsvcemg9L6VkZtwvoATvYMMUY/view?usp=sharing Size: 25.4" H x 30" W x 8.86" D