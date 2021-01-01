Farrah Round 4 - Person 47.5" Long Dining Set

Inspired by mid-century designs, this 4-piece dining set delivers a sleek look that stands up to the elements. Each piece is crafted from marine-grade resin, so the whole set is designed to resist weather, water, and UV light. The table has a round surface with four flared, tapered legs for a minimalist look drawn from mid-century designs. The stacking chairs have a streamlined look, with open frames, gently curving arms, and full backs for a supportive design. Includes a table and four chairs, and all require partial assembly. Frame Color: White