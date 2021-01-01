Farnham Handmade Flatweave Jute/Sisal Pink/Red Area Rug

This Farnham Border Hand-Woven Wool Pink/Red Area Rug adds a touch of organic sophistication to any room of your home. This wool rug features an attractive design that imparts a pleasant appearance. The color of this rug is perfect for pairing with a wide range of decor, while a fringeless border provides a clean aesthetic. Sporting a casual style and an attractive pattern, this neutral rug provides the perfect carefree vibe to place among your existing furnishings. This area rug is expertly made in neutral tones. Its loop construction adds visual and textural dimension. All-natural seagrass rugs are made in the USA by artisan rug makers. naturally durable and anti-static, this eco/environment-friendly rug is great for high traffic areas. Enjoy this seagrass rug with cotton border and non-slip latex backing along with its stylish and contemporary look. You can vacuum it regularly to keep dirt from getting trapped in the fibers. Avoid direct sunlight to prevent fading. Air dry, but do not hang as to not stretch fibers. We recommend a carpet/rug pad as it will protect not only your rug but your hardwood floor as well. Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5', Rug Pad Included: No