Farmington Electric Fireplace Console 60', Ivory Pine TV Stand

Bring the outdoors in with the rustic look of the Farmington Electric Fireplace TV Console for TVs up to 60 wide or 95 lbs. Made of laminated MDF and particleboard, the off-white woodgrain finish adds a rustic appeal to your living room or entertainment space The 23 electric fireplace insert can be used with or without heat and plugs into a standard 120V outlet. Control the various flame and heat settings with the remote control or touch panel Open top shelf and 2 side cabinets with additional shelving provide plenty of storage for your video and audio components along with your DVD and game collection. Behind each door are an adjustable and fixed shelf to customize your storage space The TV Console ships flat to your door and 2 adults are recommended to assemble. The open shelf can hold up to 40 lbs. and each shelf behind the doors holds 20 lbs. Assembled dimensions: 29. 125H x 59. 625W x 15. 6875D