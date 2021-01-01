Woven Paths Farmhouse Sliding Barn Door TV Stand for TVs up to 65", White Oak/Brown

With a stand-out design, this Woven Paths Barn Door TV Stand will integrate style into your home. This TV stand will give your living room a charming country feel, while also providing plenty of storage space for your electronics and decor. Featuring two sliding barn door-styled cabinet fronts for a versatile design where you can either close off the middle or both sides, depending on your needs. Adjustable shelving and cable management make it simple for you to keep your electronics in one place. This media console is constructed of high-grade MDF. The modern farmhouse style of this entertainment center will become a piece in your living room you'll admire.