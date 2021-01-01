Farmhouse Rustic Galvanized Iron Serving Tray (16") - Olivia & May

Get organizing and decorating a charming and rustic vibe with this galvanized decorative tray placed on your farmhouse-themed counters or console tables. Whether in your kitchen, or on your coffee table, it's a great way to display and store your favorite things. A storage piece that is spacious for your trinkets or decorative goods on your mantle, coffee table or kitchen counter. This item comes shipped in one carton. Please note that this item is for decorative purpose use only and are not food safe. Features 2 large looped jute handles. Suitable for indoor use only. Farmhouse-themed style.