From lr home
LR Home Farmhouse Leather Handles Pouf, Brown
Advertisement
LR Home Modern Farmhouse Leather Handles Pouf , 20" x 20" x 20" , Gray / Brown. Our pouf seating collection is made to bring versatility into your space without sacrificing style. Use this piece as an extra seat, ottoman, footrest, or even a side table in smaller spaces for functional design. Featuring a stylish border design with well-balanced coloring, this pouf is a perfect accent for your rustic farmhouse or modern space. Bring this piece home today for a practical and fashionable addition!