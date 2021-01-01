The Pioneer Woman Farmhouse Lace 4-Piece 17-Ounce Mug Set, Off White

Add a splash of country charm to your morning coffee with The Pioneer Woman Farmhouse Lace 4-Piece 17-Ounce Mug Set. These elegantly rustic mugs feature a beautifully embossed bead pattern and are an antique off white color. These mugs are perfect for your favorite coffee, tea, or Ree's Mulled Apple Cider. Mix and match this mug set with others from The Pioneer Woman Collection like the Flea Market Vintage Bloom Coffee Cups. Dishwasher and microwave safe, this mug set is great as a gift or as a welcome addition to your existing collection. Take time out of your busy day to do some porch sittin' and savor your favorite hot beverage with The Pioneer Woman Farmhouse Lace 4-Piece 17-Ounce Mug Set.Meet Ree:Ree Drummond is a NY Times Best Selling Author, TV personality, social media phenom, and the woman behind the popular Pioneer Woman lifestyle blog that started it all. She's also a lover of butter, basset hounds, Ethel Merman, her hunky, cowboy husband Ladd, and their four kids. Her casual country style and delicious recipes have made her a go-to for all things cooking and entertaining.