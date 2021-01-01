Farmhouse Heart Personalized 18-inch Throw Pillow

Choose from 2 color options and include up to 30 namesNames entered will repeat to fill heart pattern, starting with first names entered. Some names may repeat more than othersAn assortment of fonts including script, distressed, and block are used throughout the design Removable 100% polyester cover100% polypropylene fill shell100% polyester pillow fillPillow filler comes vacuum packed, open bag before insertingSquare shapeMeasures 18" W x 18" L Spot cleanFor decorative use onlyMinor assembly requiredImported Her sweethearts are kept near and dear to her heart with our Farmhouse Heart Personalized Throw Pillow. A perfect gift for Moms and Grandmas for Mother's Day or any special occasion.