Farmhouse Florals X - Textual Art Print on Canvas

This beautiful art is printed using the highest quality fade resistant ink on canvas. Every one of our fine art giclee canvas prints is printed on premium quality canvas, using the finest quality inks which will not fade over time. Each giclee print is stretched tightly over a 1-inch wood subframe for small size prints or a 1.5-inch wood sub frame for large size prints ensuring the canvas is taught and does not buckle. The canvas print is after insert into the wood for a floating frame. This framed art print is available in many different color frames. All of our wrapped/framed canvas prints are carefully packaged with corner protectors, fragile labeling, and sturdy boxes to ensure safe delivery. Every wrapped/framed canvas print arrives ready to hang on the wall, with the hanging kits included. Size: 16" H x 16" W x 1" D, Format: Wrapped Canvas