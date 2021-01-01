LOG BARN Farmhouse Chandelier, Antler Chandelier for Dining Room, Deer Horn in Hand-Polished Resin, 6-Light, 26.5" Dia

[FARMHOUSE ANTLER CHANDELIER] – Elegant antler-shaped chandelier, specially designed to illuminate the heart of your kitchen, entry, cabin, living room, or farmhouse-style places. Crafted of hand-applied resin antler and rusty metal, this design features a vintage round base and 6 candle-shaped bulb stems with dish cups. [FREE SIMPLE INSTALLATION] - The rustic chandelier package includes all the necessary assembling and installation parts along with clearly marked cords. Having previous experience and some electrical knowledge should be enough to qualify you for doing the installation by yourself instead of hiring an electrician and spending more money. [CUSTOMIZED & ADJUSTABLE HEIGHT] - Being equipped with a 59" chain, this antler light fixture can be adjusted from 27" to 86" without using any additional tools or parts. The end link has a screw cap that can be opened up and then hooked again to any part of the chain for length adjustment. You can adjust the right height for the chosen room. [IDEAL DIMENSION FOR VARIOUS CEILINGS] - Round Canopy: φ5.1" * 1"/ Adjustable Chain: 59"/ Metal Frame: φ27" * 26". This dining room lighting fixture hanging is compatible with all ceiling types including flat, sloped, slanted, and vaulted ceilings. [FULLY DIMMABLE & REQUIRES BULBS] - Works with compatible dimmer switch (Not Included) and requires 6 x E12 Base max 40W Bulbs (Not Included)., Weight: 13.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: LOG BARN