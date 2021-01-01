Create a vintage and comfortable home atmosphere with the classic lantern cage design of the LNC Farmhouse Chandelier 3-Light Rustic Bronze Weathered Wood Chandelier Pendant Light for Kitchen Island. Crafted of genuine wood, the solid wood frames are washed in a distressed white for a casual, cottage feel. The unique bronze finish on the metal and the adjustable hanging chain adds a bit of modern industrial flair to the design, providing contrast to the light tone of the natural wood. The open-caged shade protects the classic candelabra bulbs (not included) while allowing a clear view of the decorative bulbs (not included). This globe cage farmhouse wood island chandelier perfectly illuminates any dining table, kitchen island, bedroom, living room, hall, or foyer. Listed by UL for proven durability without compromising function and aesthetic value.