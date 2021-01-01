From atto
Set of 3 Farmhouse Buffalo Plaid Wire Basket Liner Set Home and Kitchen Storage (Checkered)
Advertisement
RUSTIC FARMHOUSE LOOK AND FEEL: Ideal Storage Solution for your Home! Allows you to organize and Store anything and everything, from Pantry items, Office Supplies, Toiletries HIGH QUALITY: Rustic farmhouse baskets are Perfect for Storing and Organizing all of your items. Durable construction with Rustic Farmhouse look and design! EASY TO CLEAN: Machine washable, removable fabric liners CHOOSE YOUR SIZE & LINER COLOR: BASKET SIZE: Choose a Set of 3 - Small, Medium and Large or Choose a Set of 3 - Large. LINER COLORS: Choose White, Black & White, Red & Black Set of 3 Large:16'L x 12'W x 6'H