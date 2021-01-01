Farmhouse Bronze Mdf Vertical Filing Cabinet With 2 Drawers For Living Room

Features:Crafted from engineered wood with laminate in a neutral finishThis Filing Cabinet would be perfect for your living room, bedroom and bathroomtwo drawers with cabinet handles open to reveal space for makeup and other personal items.Product Type: Vertical filing cabinetColor: BrownPrimary Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodPrimary Material Details: Manufactured Wood Type: MDFMetal Finish Application: Drawers Included: YesNumber of File Drawers: Total Number Of Drawers: 2File Size Accommodated: Convertible Letter & LegalSoft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: YesFully Extendable Drawers: YesMaximum Weight Capacity per Drawer: Maximum File Capacity per Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Wood SlideDovetail Drawer Joints: YesMultiple Drawer Sizes?: NoSafety Stop: YesRemovable Drawers: YesDrawer Glide Material: MetalShelving Included: YesNumber of Shelves: Adjustable Shelves: Removable Shelves: Wheels Included: NoRemovable Wheels: Locking Wheels: Locking: YesNumber of Locking Drawers: Locking Mechanism: Fire Resistant: NoFire Resistance Duration: Fire Resistance Temperature: Cushion Top: NoHanging File Bars Included: NoHanging File Compatible: NoSuitable for Non-Hanging File Storage: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Metallic: BronzeDS Primary Product Style: Rustic / LodgeDS Secondary Product Style: Mountain LodgeMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: YesWood Species: Spefications:UL Listed: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CSA Certified: Lacey Act Compliant: SCS Certified: CPSIA Compliant: NoBIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: SOFFA Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 23.6Overall Width - Side to Side: 16.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 15.4Overall Product Weight: 40.9Storage Compartment: YesInterior Storage Compartment Height - Top to Bottom: Interior Storage Compartment Width - Side to Side: Interior Storage Compartment Depth - Front to Back: Main Drawers: YesMain Drawer Height - Top to Bottom: 11.6Interior Main Drawer Width - Side to Side: 13Main Drawer Depth - Front to Back: 8.9Smallest Drawers: NoSmallest Drawer Interior