Farmhouse Basics Kitchen Island with Finished Granite Top White - OSP Home Furnishings

The Bassett Country Kitchen Island Collection is constructed of solid hardwoods and engineered wood. Features include a convenient drop leaf that rises to provide dining and extra serving space. Also includes 3 easy glide, deep storage drawers with removable drawer dividers. Behind the 3 shaker- style cabinet doors are two spacious, distinctly designed, storage areas. The first is specifically designed to accommodate cutting boards, cookie sheets and casseroles with 2 vertical dividers. The second provides versatile storage for food, cookware, or dishes stacked upon the 2 heavy duty adjustable and removable wooden shelves. The 2 open storage shelves on both ends of the island are convenient for spice storage. Also conveniently placed on both ends is a thick antique pewter towel bar that matches the 3 drawer pulls and 3 door knobs. Color: White.