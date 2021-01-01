Enduring in beauty and performance, this apron front kitchen sink is a fashionable kitchen fixture with modern farmhouse charm. The white sink is sculpted from fireclay and exposed to extreme temperatures, developing a smooth enamel finish that's strong, stain resistant and stands up to everyday use. The versatile undermount format can be installed as floating sink or flush beside kitchen cabinetry. Crafted by hand with exceptional care, subtle design details throughout the rectangular basin and apron front panel enhance the sink's artisanal appearance. A coordinating drain assembly with strainer basket and one stainless steel grid completes the package. Superior Sinks Farmhouse Apron Front 33-in x 18-in White Single Bowl Kitchen Sink All-in-One Kit | SPFC33PLN7636B