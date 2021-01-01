From allen + roth

allen + roth Farmhouse Apron Front 30-in x 18-in Biscuit Single Bowl Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel in Off-White | MC-20401B

$399.00
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

An allen + roth farmhouse fireclay kitchen sink with its attractive craftsmanship and contemporary country design is not only eye appealing, but practical and extremely durable too. The non-porous finish provides resistance to scratches, chips, and many stains, while the material used to produce the fireclay sinks allow them to withstand high temperatures without causing damage. allen + roth Farmhouse Apron Front 30-in x 18-in Biscuit Single Bowl Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel in Off-White | MC-20401B

