eModernDecor Farmhouse/Apron-Front 16-Gauge Stainless Steel 33 in. Curve Single Bowl Kitchen Sink w Collapsible Silicone Colanders, Silver

If you are in the market for a stylish yet affordable Kitchen Sink, this Farmhouse Apron Single Bowl Sink Combo is the clear-cut winner. The 33 in. x 21 in. x 10 in. Farmhouse Apron Single Bowl Sink is composed of heavy-duty 16-Gauge Stainless Steel that lengthens the product lifespan of the kitchen sink. This stunning Farmhouse Apron Sink features a single bowl protected by Brushed Stainless Steel Finish to provide a contemporary touch. The fabulous combo includes accessories such as: One Deluxe Strainer with Lift-Out Basket and Three Collapsible Silicone Colanders. All sides of our Farmhouse Apron Sinks are covered entirely by Stainless Steel, allowing you to install the sink in 3 different ways: Under-Mount, Flush-Mount, or Built-Up. The sinks thick undercoating and sound dampening pads absorb loud noises and vibration when using of the kitchen sink. 15 mm Radius Corners are formed to create a larger bowl surface area and for easy cleaning. The sinks 3.5 in. drain opening is compatible with standard garbage disposals. The Apron Sink is certified under cUPC and covered by the Limited Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty (USA only). Mounting hardware, installation brackets, and cutout template are included. Do not miss out on this offer as the Farmhouse Apron Single Bowl Kitchen Sink Combo is one of our hot-selling sinks for any types of household kitchen. The dimensions are as follow: Exterior Size: 33 in. x 21 in. x 10 in. / Bowl: 31 in. x 17-1/2 in. x 10 in. Deep.