From manor park
Manor Park Farmhouse 2 Door Electric Fireplace TV Stand, Birch
Advertisement
Transitional farmhouse styleBirch finish18” fireplace unit with LED flames6’ cord and universal plug for easy setup2 window pane glass doors with adjustable hinges2 adjustable shelves for customizable organizationCord management ports keep cables tidyAccommodates TVs up to 80 inchesMade with warp-resistant MDF wood, durable laminate, tempered safety glass, and powder-coated steelShips ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructionsAssembled Dimensions: 24” H x 70” L x 16” WPackaged Dimensions: 9” H x 76” L x 32” W